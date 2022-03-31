Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) both lost their first game of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). The kind of start CSK had wasn't expected as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). And on the other hand, LSG lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets. Both the teams will be looking forward to open their winning account on the IPL 202 points table while they play against each other. Here let's look at some players who could make the difference and are must picks in your Dream11 team selection. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. LSG vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 7.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: MS Dhoni (CSK)

When CSK was swaying at 61/5 against KKR in the first game of IPL 2022, former captain MS Dhoni stole the show with his scintillating unbeaten half-century, allowing his team to reach a respectable total. He undoubtedly remains our favourite after his previous performance, and given the commitment he has been showing towards CSK.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Dwayne Bravo (CSK)

Dwayne Bravo is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He took three crucial wickets in the previous match and reached the milestone. He will be essential for CSK's success against LSG. LSG vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Moeen Ali (CSK)

Moeen Ali missed the opening game of IPL 2022 against KKR due to visa issues following COVID protocols. The English all-rounder is set to join CSK in their next match against LSG. Moeen Ali had a decent outing last season, and he will be looking to do better this season. The batsman plays spin very well and can bat at any number. CSK will be glad to have their key player returning back to camp.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ayush Badoni (LSG)

The 22-year-old debutant, Ayush Badoni, started his IPL journey at Wankhede against Gujarat Titans. LSG was 29/4, and then Ayush Badoni came out to bat. He smashed quick-fire 54 on his debut to help his team recover along with Deepak Hooda scored 55 runs. Even though LSG lost to GT, Ayush Badoni was impressed with his cameo.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Krunal Pandya (LSG)

The elder Pandya had fun bowling to Gujarat Titans and even picked Hardik Pandya's wicket. Krunal will be eager to do well against CSK in both bowling and batting departments.

