Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in match 15 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. LSG moved to second in the team standings with their third successive win in the competition. Quinton de Kock was sensational in the game as he led the chase with a brilliant half-century, his second of the season. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have now lost two on the bounce and will be aiming to get their tactics right. Quinton de Kock Leads Lucknow Super Giants To Six-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals.

After being put to bat first, Delhi Capitals were off to a sensational start. A 30-ball half-century from Prithvi Shaw gave them a head start but Lucknow Super Giants managed to climb back into the courtesy of their spinners. Rishabh Pant played a crucial knock at the end guiding his team to a competitive score. In reply, led by Quinton de Kock, Lucknow Supr Giants registered their third consecutive win.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 Stat Highlights

# This was the first-ever meeting between the two teams

# Prithvi Shaw scored his 11th IPL fifty

# DC (149) registered the third-lowest score in IPL after losing 3 or fewer wickets in 1st innings

# Anrich Nortje played his first-ever IPL game in India

# Quinton de Kock scored his 18th IPL half-century

Both the teams will now turn their attention towards the upcoming matches. Delhi Capitals will face off against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rajasthan Royals, who are coming off a defeat after a run of two consecutive wins.

