Manish Pandey on Saturday, created a unique record during the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8. The batter, one of the most experienced in the competition, having played for several franchises, achieved the feat of featuring in atleast one match in the IPL every season since the start of the tournament. With this achievement, Pandey joined the likes of greats like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in a list of six other players with a similar achievement. Barring Pandey, Dhoni and Kohli, the other players who are part of that list are Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik. RR vs DC Stat Highlights, IPL 2023: David Warner's Milestone the Only Shining Light for Delhi Capitals in 57-Run Defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

Pandey made his IPL ‘debut’ for Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on April 8. But his first outing for the David Warner-led franchise was forgettable, with Trent Boult trapping him in front of the stumps and dismissing him for a golden duck. But that does not take away the fact that he has been a pretty impressive player in the tournament. In 2009, he grabbed the limelight, becoming the first Indian to score a hundred in the IPL. KKR fans would not forget his magnificent 94 in the 2014 IPL final, leading to the franchise winning their second title. Riyan Parag's Grandfather Wears Rajasthan Royals Jersey to Support His Grandson for His 50th IPL Match (See Pic).

Lucknow Super Giants signed Pandey at the mega auction and after being released, the Karnataka batter was roped by Delhi Capitals this season. He will hope to make a mark for his new franchise. Delhi Capitals have had a poor time in IPL 2023 so far, losing all three of their matches.

