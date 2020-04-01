Mayank Agarwal Turns Chef, Exhibits Culinary Skills While Staying at Home During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Mayank Agarwal (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BCCI)

With sporting events around the world either called-off or postponed due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the world, sportspersons have been forced to stay inside their homes and indulge in household activities. Some of them have tried their talents in the kitchen preparing dishes. Among them is Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal, who after giving fans tips on how to remain fit while staying at home has now started cooking. The 29-year-old has made great use of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to show fans his culinary skills and has already turned a chef in his family. Mayank Agarwal, Team India Fielding Coach R Sridhar Give Major Gym Fitness Goals While Sitting at Home (Watch Video).

In a video uploaded by BCCI, the Indian Test opening batsman can be seen trying his hand at cooking. Agarwal can be seen making preparations for making butter garlic mushroom and bell-peppers with quinoa dish. “Meet Chef Mayank Agarwal. What's opening batsman @mayankcricket upto at home? Culinary skills put to test, Mayank prepares one awesome dish,” a tweet from the cricket board read. Mayank also shared a picture of the dish on his official twitter handle. Hardik Pandya Trains at Home Gym Amid Lockdown, Says Don’t Forget About Personal Fitness During Quarantine (Watch Video).

Meet Chef Mayank Agarwal 👨‍🍳👨‍🍳 What's opening batsman @mayankcricket upto at home? Culinary skills put to test, Mayank prepares one awesome dish Full video 📽️📽️https://t.co/F07sucyRIf pic.twitter.com/zwLEzXpz2c — BCCI (@BCCI) April 1, 2020

Came up with a healthier option for dinner. Spinach and Mushroom Quinoa courtesy Chef Mayank! 😉👨🏽‍🍳#StayHomeStaySafe #StayAwareStaySafe pic.twitter.com/AfZk4RJ89n — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 27, 2020

Mayank guided the fans into making the dish and takes them through the entire process even as he prepares it himself. The 29-year-old explains each and every detail from the quantity of the ingredients to how to cut and mix them. The cricketer can be seen chopping the capsicum and mushrooms. He then prepares the dish mixing spices like salt, garlic and ginger, red chilli shows it to the fans.