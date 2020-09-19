Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to add one more trophy to their already impressive cabinet this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side has won record four IPL titles, though they have never defended the title. This season, the Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to successfully defend their title. Meanwhile, here is the complete schedule of MI for IPL 2020 matches in PDF format with full fixtures, date, match timings in IST and venue details for free. Download full Mumbai Indians matches schedule for IPL 2020 for free in PDF format. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

MI’s IPL 2020 campaign begins with the face-off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK will play their most of the IPL 2020 matches (eight) in Abu Dhabi. MI will play three matches each in Dubai and Sharjah. Mumbai’s most of the matches with have a start timing of 7:30 pm and only two games will be played from 3:30 pm onwards. Mumbai Indians Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Rohit Sharma’s MI.

MI’s IPL 2020 Schedule

Match No Date Day Opponent Match Time (IST) Venue 1 September 19 Saturday Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 2 September 23 Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 3 September 28 Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Dubai 4 October 01 Thursday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 5 October 04 Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Sharjah 6 October 06 Tuesday Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 7 October 11 Sunday Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 8 October 16 Friday Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 9 October 18 Sunday Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM Dubai 10 October 23 Friday Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Sharjah 11 October 25 Sunday Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 12 October 28 Wednesday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 13 October 31 Saturday Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Dubai 14 November 03 Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Sharjah

Mumbai Indians will end their first round matches on November 03 with a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah. The defending champions boasts of a strong team with match-winners in each department.

