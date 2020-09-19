Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to add one more trophy to their already impressive cabinet this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side has won record four IPL titles, though they have never defended the title. This season, the Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to successfully defend their title. Meanwhile, here is the complete schedule of MI for IPL 2020 matches in PDF format with full fixtures, date, match timings in IST and venue details for free. Download full Mumbai Indians matches schedule for IPL 2020 for free in PDF formatMI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

MI’s IPL 2020 campaign begins with the face-off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK will play their most of the IPL 2020 matches (eight) in Abu Dhabi. MI will play three matches each in Dubai and Sharjah. Mumbai’s most of the matches with have a start timing of 7:30 pm and only two games will be played from 3:30 pm onwards. Mumbai Indians Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Rohit Sharma’s MI.

MI’s IPL 2020 Schedule

Match No

Date

Day

Opponent

Match Time (IST)

Venue

1

September 19

Saturday

Chennai Super Kings

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

2

September 23

Wednesday

Kolkata Knight Riders

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

3

September 28

Monday

Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30 PM

Dubai

4

October 01

Thursday

Kings XI Punjab

7:30 PM

Abu Dhabi

5

October 04

Sunday

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7.30 PM

Sharjah

6

October 06

Tuesday

Rajasthan Royals

7.30 PM

Abu Dhabi

7

October 11

Sunday

Delhi Capitals

7.30 PM

Abu Dhabi

8

October 16

Friday

Kolkata Knight Riders

7.30 PM

Abu Dhabi

9

October 18

Sunday

Kings XI Punjab

7.30 PM

Dubai

10

October 23

Friday

Chennai Super Kings

7.30 PM

Sharjah

11

October 25

Sunday

Rajasthan Royals

7.30 PM

Abu Dhabi

12

October 28

Wednesday

Royal Challengers Bangalore

7.30 PM

Abu Dhabi

13

October 31

Saturday

Delhi Capitals

3.30 PM

Dubai

14

November 03

Tuesday

Sunrisers Hyderabad

7.30 PM

Sharjah

Mumbai Indians will end their first round matches on November 03 with a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah. The defending champions boasts of a strong team with match-winners in each department.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).