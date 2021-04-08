Defending champions Mumbai Indians are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The much-awaited encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both sides had entirely contrasting journeys in IPL, but there won’t be much difference in their intent of winning the opening game. While Rohit Sharma’s men aim to lift their sixth title, the IPL trophy is still elusive for Virat Kohli’s men, and they must leave no stones unturned to end their long drought this season. Notably, the game marks the return of IPL to India after two years, and both RCB and MI wouldn’t like to come second in the contest. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 1.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an essential factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking right captain and vice-captain while Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. IPL 2021: Did You Know Mumbai Indians Are Winless in Opening Games Since 2012?

MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Hardik Pandya

The hard-hitting all-rounder was in red-hot form during India’s recent limited-overs series against England and should definitely be the captain of your fantasy team. Pandya played some scintillating knocks against the Three Lions and would arguably be the biggest threat for RCB in the season opener. Not to forget, Pandya might not also chip in with some handy overs, helping you collect some extra points.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

Consistency is almost synonymous with Virat Kohli, and hence, the RCB skipper should be the captain of your fantasy team. The veteran batsman played some sensational knocks during the T20I series against England last month and would be determined to extend his purple patch. Notably, Kohli will open the innings in IPL 2021 and will have more time to settle and torment opposition bowlers.

MI vs RCB Probable Playing XI

MI Likely Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Azharuddeen, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

