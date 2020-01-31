Most Runs in T20Is as Captain: Kane Williamson Could Dethrone Faf du Plessis During 4th Match Between India and New Zealand

Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: IANS)

In the third T20I between India and New Zealand, Kane Williamson was the only man who stood amidst the collapsing batting order. Kane had almost led the team to a win but was dismissed just when the Kiwis needed three runs from two balls. Mohammed Shami spoilt the party for the hosts and then the Super Over came into play. Williamson’s 95 runs were the only silver lining for the hosts. Now in the fourth match against India which will be held at the Sky Sports Stadium in Wellington, the Kiwi skipper could create yet another record for himself and dethrone South Africa’s Faf du Plessis to be the highest scorer in the shortest format as a captain. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

Kane Williamson is just 31 runs away from being the highest scorer as a captain in the T20Is. The Kiwi skipper has so far made 1243 runs in the T20Is whereas, Faf had made 1273 runs as the captain of the South African team. The fans of the Kiwi skipper must be hoping that he gets past 31 runs to achieve this record. The Indians have already won the T20I series and stand on 3-0. Williamson also happens to be the highest scorer in the on-going T20I Series.

After losing the last match in Super Overs, Williamson had said, “Super Overs aren't really our friends. To be honest we would have liked to get across the line earlier and not in the Super Over. It's just a shame that we couldn't get past the line.” The match will begin at 12.30 PM IST and the toss will happen 30 minutes before the game.