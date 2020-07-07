Former Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or MS Dhoni turns 39 today. Known by scores of other names by his beloved fans and followers, Mahi, or Thala Dhoni, is celebrating his birthday with his family at Ranchi residence. But the birthday messages from cricketers, be it fellow teammates or retired legends are pouring on social media. We have Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and so many more stars wishing MS Dhoni on Twitter. There are trends such as #Legend, #HappyBirthdayDhoni, #Mahi, #MSDhoniBirthday trending on the micro-blogging platform. And, if you too wish to send across lovely birthday greetings to your favourite cricketer, check out our collection of MS Dhoni images, HD wallpapers, MS Dhoni HD photos in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey, MS Dhoni HD pics in Team India jersey along with Happy Birthday MS Dhoni messages, Happy Birthday MS Dhoni HD wallpapers and more. You can download all of this for free online.

Born on July 7, 1981, the Ranchi boy is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. In fact, MSD is widely regarded as GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in sporting history. If Sourav Ganguly taught the Indian Cricket Team to win, Dhoni is the one who turned the Men in Blue into an invincible side, a force to reckon with. With ICC Cricket World Cup (2011), ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Champions Trophy (2013), Asia Cup (2010 and 2016) under his belt, MSD is the only captain in the history of Cricket to win all ICC trophies. The list of achievements lengthens when you jot down his successes as the captain of Chennai Super Kings during the domestic Twenty20 cricket tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL). His calm demeanour has earned him the title of Captain Cool and Thala. An ideal role model for budding cricketers, MS Dhoni’s journey from being a goalkeeper in the school football team to becoming the captain of world champion cricket team, has been phenomenal. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: 5 Instances That Prove CSK Captain is The Man With a Golden Heart (Watch Videos).

Coming back to MS Dhoni birthday, his fans are celebrating it utmost joy and fervour. In India, where cricket is religion and cricketers are no less than god, one should not be surprised witnessing MS Dhoni’s birthday being celebrated as a festival. Search engine platforms are flooded with latest MS Dhoni photos, MS Dhoni HD background wallpapers for desktop, MS Dhoni mobile screensavers, MS Dhoni quotes images, MS Dhoni birthday photos, MS Dhoni photos for Facebook, MS Dhoni HD images for Instagram, MS Dhoni photos in CSK jersey for Twitter, MS Dhoni photos in Indian Cricket Team jersey and more. You will find it all below and available for free download. MS Dhoni Helicopter Shot: Chennai Super Kings Posts Kids Version of Famous Dhoni Stroke As Captain Cool Turns 39 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Photo in Indian Cricket Team Jersey

Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni (File Image)

Happy Birthday Greetings for MS Dhoni!

A Very Happy Birthday, Thala. May Your Life Be Filled With Love, Dreams Come True and Happiness. Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni! You Are Indeed a Giant in The World of Sports. Wishing You the Best in All Your Future Endeavors. Happy Birthday, King Dhoni! On Your Birthday, I Thank God So Much for Your Life and for Packing So Much Talent Into You. May Your World Always Have Sunny Days. Happy Birthday, Thala Dhoni! You Might Be Another Year Older Today, but You Are Still That Phenomenal Person Who I Have Oceans of Respect and Admiration For. May You Forever Keep Chalking Larger Than Life Accomplishments. Happy Birthday. All Hail You Today As You Turn a New Age! You Have Achieved So Much in Your Life Through Your Work. What a Legacy You Are Creating With Each New Game!

We wish MS Dhoni a very Happy Birthday. The man has been away from the cricket field since the match against New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals, which Team India lost by 18 runs. His fans are waiting to see their favourite player walk on to the crease and see him bat, keep and do everything Dhoni has been doing in 'Mahi Way'! Happy Birthday, Mahi!

