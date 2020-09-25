Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni took a spectacular catch against Delhi Capitals and dismissed Shreyas Iyer in the penultimate over of the first innings. The veteran wicket-keeper dived to his right and grabbed the away-going ball. Fans were enthralled seeing Dhoni’s exceptional fitness at the age of 39 as social media got flooded with praises. Owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many players came into IPL without much match practice and were expected to show rustiness. However, that wasn’t the case with MS Dhoni who grabbed a screamer against Delhi made netizens go berserk on social media. MS Dhoni Displays 'Spirit of Cricket' By Helping Prithvi Shaw During CSK vs DC Clash in IPL 2020.

Speaking of the catch, Sam Curran bowled a tight 19th over, and the boundaries also dried up. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer went for a desperate big shot but only managed to get an outside edge. Still, the ball looked set to hit the third-man boundary rope. However, Dhoni, who was at his vintage best, moved swiftly and completed the dismissal. The wicket-keeper’s fitness was a hot topic of discussion ahead of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman hadn’t played a professional match since 2019 World Cup. However, the three-time IPL champion brought an end to the debate with style. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted. MS Dhoni’s Lighting Fast Stumping Sends Prithvi Shaw Packing.

Watch Video:

Coming to the game, DC posted 175-3 while batting first at the Dubai International Stadium. Opener Prithvi Shaw top-scored with 64. While, Shikhar Dhawan (35), Rishabh Pant (37) and Shreyas Iyer (26) chipped in with useful contributions. The total is undoubtedly challenging, and CSK need an excellent start to go over the line.

