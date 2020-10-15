Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 15, 2020 (Friday). The Rohit Sharma-led side have been sensational this season while Dinesh Karthik’s team’s winning run was halted last time around. Meanwhile, if you are looking for MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 bet odds, betting tips, predictions and favourites, scroll down below. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders. MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 32.

The two teams met earlier in the season and it was a one-way affair as Mumbai Indians dominated the game recorded their first win of the season. However, since that defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders, have been fairly consistent, winning fir of the six games and are currently third in the points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side are second in team standings and on a four-game winning run.

MI vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers have chosen Mumbai Indians as rue favourites to win this clash on the basis of the team’s recent performances. Bet365 have placed 1.61 bet odds on MI compared to 2.30 bet odds placed in KKR, making the record IPL champions a big favourite to win this match. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Mumbai Indians have the highest win record against Kolkata Knight Riders than compared to any other team in the Indian Premier League and considering their recent run of form, they will once again fancy their chances’. MI skipper Rohit Sharma is the highest scorer against KKR and Mumbai will start thud game as the favourites.

