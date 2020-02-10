Navdeep Saini vs Ross Taylor and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2020 in Mount Maunganui

Navdeep Saini vs Ross Taylor (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

After bagging the series 2-0, New Zealand's next target will be registering a whitewash when they will take on India in the third and last ODI of the series. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co don't have much to play for but they must still fight for pride. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played on February 11 (Tuesday) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Moreover, Kiwis' regular skipper Kane Williamson is likely to feature in the last game and this fact will certainly boost up the home team. Despite all these, a close battle between the bat and the ball is likely to be witnessed in the 3rd ODI and below, we'll look at some of them. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

The absence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan was clearly felt in the first two games as Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have not been able to get their side a good start. For New Zealand, Ross Taylor has been the stand-out performer as the veteran batsman scored a century and a fifty in the first two games and is expected to do well in Mount Maunganui too. Meanwhile, let's look at some mini-battles which one can witness in third ODI. India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI.

Navdeep Saini vs Ross Taylor

The Indian pacer might have bagged headlines for his knock in the 2nd ODI but he was quite efficient with the bowl too. However, he wasn't able to break the defences of Ross Taylor and the batsman went on to play a match-defining knock. Well, the two will again lock horns in the last ODI and let's see, who wins the battle this time.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Martin Guptill

Another battle which one can witness in the last game is between Guptill and Bumrah. The former finally ended his dismal run in the last game by scoring a run-ball-79. On the other hand, Bumrah has gone wicket-less in the first two matches and will be eyeing to get back to his prime in the upcoming encounter. Well, he will also handle the mantle with the brand-new ball and will be eyeing to pierce Guptill's defences early in the innings.

KL Rahul vs Kyle Jamieson

Rahul's stellar run in limited-overs cricket came to an end in the previous match as the swashbuckling batsman got dismissed after scoring just four runs. However, the New Zealand camp can't afford to get complacent as Rahul must be eyeing to play another stupendous knock. The Kiwis are expected to attack the batsman through Kyle Jamieson. The tall pacer troubled all the Indian batsmen in the previous game with his bounce and pace and will be eyeing replicate his heroics. Well, the two didn't face each other a lot in Auckland but will aim to dominate each other in the last ODI.

The last time when these two sides played an ODI match at Mount Maunganui, Virat Kohli emerged victorious by seven wickets. Well, this fact must be in their mind and they will want to replicate history. However, the momentum is certainly on New Zealand's favour and will eye capitalize on it to register a clean sweep.