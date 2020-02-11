New Zealand Beat India to Clean Sweep ODI series, Netizens Troll Shardul Thakur With Funny Memes and Jokes

New Zealand vs India (Photo Credits: IANS)

After winning the T20 series by 5-0, Kane Williamson and men gave back sweet revenge to the Indian team by clean sweeping the ODI series 3-0. The Kiwis won the game by five wickets. Needless to say, this kind of a result irked the netizens and they lashed out at the team for the same. But it was Shardul Thakur who was at the receiving end as he conceded 35 runs the last two overs. The netizens trolled him with hilarious memes. But before getting into the memes, let’s have a look at how the match turned out for both sides. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2020 Stat Highlights: India Suffer First Whitewash in Three-Match ODI Series As Kiwis Register Five-Wicket Win.

After winning the toss, team Kane Williamson and men decided to bowl first. Prithvi Shaw who appeared in his second one day scored 40 runs. Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli made way to the pavilion quite early but Shreyas Iyer and Lokesh Rahul stabilised the innings. By contributing with 62 and 112 runs respectively. Another 42 runs from Manish Pandey proved to be handy for the visitors as they posted a total of 296 runs. Contrary to the Indian openers, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls gave a bright start to the team. But after their departure, the team once again started crumbling under pressure. But it was Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme who displayed nerves of steel and took the team to a win. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI - As it Happened.

Shardul Thakur’s expensive bowling figures as he conceded 87 runs from 9.1 overs. During the fag end of the match, he gave away 35 runs from a couple of overs which further ushered the Kiwis to win the game. Needless to say, this invited him a lot of criticism on social media as the netizens trolled him with funny memes. Check them out below:

#NZvIND #NZvsIND Sweet revenge by the Kiwis giving back to Men in Blue with a ODI series whitewash!!! Iceman Williamson rested for 2 games returned for the last game to blow away the Fireman Kohli far from the eyesight!! https://t.co/kj0tnV2UOk — Rajkumar M (@raj_kumar48) February 11, 2020

While defending a target, Shardul Thakur, gives 35 off his last 2 overs. Kick him out FFS. Piece of shit bowler #NZvIND — Vedang Gutgutia (@vedang09) February 11, 2020

Koi is chutiye shardul ko smajaho sala hr ball short dal r h . Had h.. #NZvIND — Kunal Bhardwaj (@Kunalbhardwaj79) February 11, 2020

Two ppl scored big today Kejriwal in elections and Shardul Thakur while bowling.. #DelhiResults #NZvIND — Marwadichoro (@Marwadi25) February 11, 2020

Shardul thakur ka career ka kya hoga? God : #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/4qOR9o6vAy — Puneet (@OnestoPuneet) February 11, 2020

Virat Kohli said that the Men in Blue did not play as bad but they did not grab enough opportunities "Didn't deserve to be on the winning side at all these series. Haven't played so badly, but we didn't grab opportunities. It was a good experience for the new guys who came in," he said. India will now play a couple of Test matches.