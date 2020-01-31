New Zealand Cricket Team Trolled With Funny Memes After Succumbing to Yet Another Super Over Defeat, This Time vs India in 4th T20I Match

India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BlackCaps)

India survived another defeat and New Zealand threw away another win before losing yet another super over as India took a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. India and New Zealand played yet another tie with the latter putting more efforts into making it a tie from a situation where they needed 36 from 30 and 7 from Shardul Thakur’s final over. But New Zealand lost four wickets in the final six deliveries and managed only six runs to make it successive ties before losing the game in super over. From landing in New Zealand winless in their last two attempts, India have not only sealed their maiden T20I series win but also now stare at an unprecedented clean-sweep over Black Caps. Shardul Thakur Does a Mohammed Shami as IND Beat NZ in Super Over.

Kane Williamson sat out with a shoulder injury after the drama at Hamilton but a change in captain couldn’t change New Zealand's fortunes. Needing seven runs off the final over – bowled by Shradul Thakur – with six wickets in hand, New Zealand managed six runs and lost four wickets. Then posted 13 in the super over and failed to defend it with captain Virat Kohli romping his side home with a delivery remaining. New Zealand have now lost seven of the eight super overs they have played in T20Is. India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 Stat Highlights.

India posted 165 on board after being asked to bat first with Manish Pandey scoring a fighting half-century to take the visitors to a respectable score after Ish Sodhi had rattled India to 88/6 with a three-fer. But Pandey’s fifty and a quick cameo from Shradul Thakur helped India set the hosts 166 to chase. Bumrah then landed the first blow by removing Martin Guptill. But half-centuries from Colin Munro and Tim Seifert followed by a late onslaught from Ross Taylor took New Zealand close before they succumbed again.