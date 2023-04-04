Having lost the first T20I match of the three-game T20I series, New Zealand will be aiming to bounce back in the second game when they face Sri Lanka at University Oval, Dunedin. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be hoping to clinch, especially after losing the Test and ODI series against the Black Caps. In the last game, the Dasun Shanaka-led unit posted 196, thanks to vital knocks coming in from Kusal Mendis (53*) and Charith Asalanka (67). They will be looking to do a repeat performance in the second game as well especially after doing well with the bat. IPL 2023: Faf Du Plessis’ Stunning Catch Sends Mumbai Indians Batter Hrithik Shokeen Back to Pavilion (Watch Video!).

When it comes to their bowling department, this has been a concern for quite some times. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana did well with the ball while others went for some runs and this is going to cause a major problem in the upcoming game.

Talking about New Zealand’s performances with the bat, the top-order crumbled under pressure and lost their wickets until a quickfire yet sensible knock was produced by Daryl Mitchell (66 from 44 balls) along with quite a few sensible knock from other batters helped New Zealand come closer to chasing the target, which in the end, they fell short of. Their bowlers also gave away too many runs which in the end made the difference. For more details on match information and live streaming, keep reading.

When Is NZ Vs SL 2nd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The NZ Vs SL 2nd T20I 2023 will be played at University Oval, Dunedin on April 5, 2023, (Wednesday). The match will commence at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 6 AM IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of NZ Vs SL 2nd T20I 2023?

Sadly, there is no official broadcaster partner of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series in India. So, there is no option to catch the live broadcast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in India on TV. For more information keep reading. 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho', Spectators Once Again Tease Shubman Gill, This Time During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of NZ Vs SL 2nd T20I 2023

Fans can follow the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2023 online. Amazon Prime Video will be live streaming the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

