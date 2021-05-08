After enduring a terrible campaign in the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Nicholas Pooran has vowed to come back stronger. Playing for Punjab Kings, the dashing southpaw scored just 19 runs in seven outings and even got dropped from the playing XI. However, the tournament has been suspended midway due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble and Pooran has some time to think about his form. Recently, the left-handed batsman took to Twitter and shared a picture of his poor scores this season. Notably, Pooran bagged as many as four ducks in the seven games he featured in. The 25-year-old also mentioned that IPL’s suspension was heartbreaking but necessary. IPL 2021 Suspended Owing to Increase in Covid-19 Cases Within the Bio-Bubble.

"The suspension of the tournament and the reasons behind it are heart breaking, but neccessary. See you soon IPL! In the meantime I'll be using this picture as my motivation to come back stronger than ever. Keep safe everyone," Pooran wrote, while sharing an image where all of his scores in IPL 2021 were written. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans were enthralled seeing the swashbuckler’s mindset despite such a poor campaign. Nicholas Pooran to Donate Portion of IPL Salary, Punjab Kings to Help Provide Oxygen Concentrators Amid COVID-19 Crisis in India.

Pooran's Post!!

The suspension of the tournament and the reasons behind it are heart breaking, but neccessary. See you soon IPL! In the meantime I'll be using this picture as my motivation to come back stronger than ever. Keep safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/NS0SyliX5i — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) May 6, 2021

Notably, Pooran had joined the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2018. While he a handful of games in his maiden season, the 2020 edition was nothing short of stunning for the Caribbean star. He scored 353 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of almost 170. Well, Pooran is indeed raring to redeem himself, and opposition bowlers must vary him.

Meanwhile, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been called off midway after several players and staff members contracted the COVID-19 virus despite being in the bio-secure bubble. Now, BCCI is planning to conduct the rest of the tournament in September, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

