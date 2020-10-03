Sanju Samson’s dismissal in Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match has sparked controversy as many believe that the young Indian batsman was wrongfully adjudged as out by the third umpire. The 25-year-old cricketer had a brilliant start to IPL 2020, scoring 50+ plus score in both of his opening games but has fallen off the pace since, getting dismissed for single-digit scores in his next two matches. RCB vs RR Live Score Updates.

Sanju Samson, who came in to bat at No.3 after the dismissal of Steve Smith, failed to make a huge impact as he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal for just four runs. The RR batsman has a poor record against the RCB spinner in IPL, scoring at less than run-a-ball against him and getting dismissed four times. However, this time, the wicket looked controversial.

Samson tried to drive the ball but a courtesy a leading-edge the ball travelled right to the Yuzvendra Chahal, who took a brilliant catch. In real-time, the wicket looked clean but when the decision as checked by the third umpire, some part of the ball appeared to touch the ground. The Soft signal was given as out as the TV umpire felt there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision.

The Dismissal

Those who are saying #samson was not out see this vedio One of the #chahal finger is under the ball Clear out #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/13C90LqVJ5 — Chandan Chandan (@Chandan69314853) October 3, 2020

Fans were unhappy with the dismissal as they believed the young Rajasthan batsman was given unjustly out. They expressed their frustrations on social media and slammed the third umpire. Here are some of the reactions.

The Benefit of the Doubt

Was #Samson really out? The ball seemed to touch the ground.. Whatever happened to "Benefit of the doubt goes to the Batsman"#RCBvsRR #IPL2020 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 3, 2020

Sanju Got Robbed

Ball Touched the Ground

#RCBvRR The ball looks like touched the ground#Samson — Naresh Mangeyi💙 (@ImMangeyi) October 3, 2020

Third Umpire?

Not Out

RCB have the upper hand in the game as Rajasthan Royals have lost all their opening three batsmen for cheap and look in a dire situation in the game. Both teams have won two games in their first three matches and the winner will go on top of the IPL 2020 points table.

