Pakistan and Bangladesh have hopes of booking their T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal spots when they face off in a Super 12 Group 2 encounter. The PAK vs BAN clash will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 05, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Pakistan and Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

The teams do not have their future in their hands but can give themselves a chance with a win in this fixture. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh need either India or South Africa to lose their games to have any chance of advancing to the semifinals of the competition. Can Pakistan Still Qualify for Semi-Final? What are PAK's Semis Chances After Defeating South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Cricket Match?

When Is Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide on November 06, 2022 (Sunday). The PAK vs BAN game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. Fans in Pakistan can watch the match on PTV Sports.

How To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

