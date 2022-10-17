Pakistan takes on England in a warm-up game prior to the T20 World Cup in Brisbane with both teams getting their final preparations in. The two nations recently met in a seven-game T20 series in Pakistan which England won 4-3. The games were closely contested and there were times there was not much to choose between them. The Pakistan cricket team is unpredictable and this further grows in big tournaments. We never know what side turns up on the match day but the quality they possess is truly world-class. Opponents England remain one of the favoruites for the World Cup and their recent showing against Australia bears testimony to this fact. They look the more balanced of the two teams. Pakistan versus England will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated: Netherlands Second in Group A, Namibia on Top.

Jos Butler and Alex Hales are known for their power-hitting in the first six overs of the game. If one of them gets their eye in and sets up a platform for the middle order, England could be in the ascendency. Ben Stokes is likely to be promoted up the order again with Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali as the pinch hitters towards the end. Chris Woakes is fit again and has got some game under his belt after a lengthy injury lay-off which bodes well for the team.

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the world's most consistent players in T20 cricket, and Pakistan depends a lot on him to get them off to a flier. His strike-rate early on may not be the best but he makes up for it by batting for a long duration. The Pakistan middle order is where majority of their problem lies with not much consistency there. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi with the new bowl could do much damage.

When is England vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match?

The England vs Pakistan warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 17, 2022 (Monday). The match has a start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch England vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match on TV?

Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India, would provide live telecast of this match on TV. Fans in India can watch the England vs Pakistan match live on the Star Sports channels. PTV Sports are also likely to telecast the warm-up game on their channel.

How to Watch Live Streaming of England vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star Network, would be providing live streaming of the England vs Pakistan warm-up match. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this game, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee.

England should defeat Pakistan in this warm-up contest, but the teams' main focus will be to try out different combinations.

