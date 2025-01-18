Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Day 1 of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 was delayed due to dense fog in the morning. Even the toss was delayed looking at the conditions. But as the day progressed, the covers came off and Pakistan won the toss. Shan Masood elected to bat first. Pakistan lost early wickets on the day 1. Shan Masood, Babar Azam and other top-order batsmen failed to leave their mark. Jayden Seales scalped a three-wicket haul on day 1 which helped the visitors to take control. Babar Azam Trolled by Fans for Using DRS Despite Clearly Edging the Ball During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Gudakesh Motie dismissed Pakistan captain Shan Masood and put pressure on the home side early. Later, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan took control of Pakistan's innings. They built up a solid partnership and scored a half-century each. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan will continue proceedings for Pakistan coming in on day 2. The duo has a great chance and skillset to get Pakistan to a respectable total after a lacklustre start.

Another top-order collapse by Pakistan put them under early pressure but they are fighting back. West Indies will look to scalp some early wickets yet again going into day 2. There might be a delayed start yet again if there is a cover of fog in Multan. The conditions has to be playable only then the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 day 2 will start on time. sBabar Azam Wicket Video: Ace Batter Falls To A Virat Kohli-Like Dismissal While Poking Outside Off-Stump Line During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Niman Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales