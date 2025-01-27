Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The second Test of the ongoing PAK vs WI Test Series 2025 started on January 25, with the opening day concluded with 20 wickets. Visitors West Indies earned a slender nine-run lead and continued to push for a win with a strong Day 2 performance. The side nearly matched it’s first innings score despite losing wickets early on and managed to put pressure on the hosts by dismissing the top four batters. Pakistan are currently leading the two-Test series, 1-0, and will hope to complete a white-wash winning their second back-to-back series with such a margin. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Pakistan Stalwart Throws His Wicket Away to Kevin Sinclair During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

The Test series witnessed bowlers rule the roost, Pakistan won the first Test behind their spin duo while West Indies is also aiming for the similar performance from their bowlers. West Indies survived humiliation in the first innings after the tail enders put up a fight and helped the side cross the 150-run mark. The story continues in the second inning also as captain Brathwaite got support late in the innings and put up a challenging total in front of the hosts.

Pakistan in reply stumbled early, but Babar Azam and Kamran Ghulam stitched important partnership to keep the side in the hunt. Even though both set batters are out, Pakistan will fancy its chances on third day and aim for a clean sweep. Check out Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test live score updates below. PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Spinners Put West Indies on Top As Pakistan Crumble to 76/4 at Stumps on Day 2.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach.