27 Jan, 10:24 (IST)

Two quick wickets early on the day rocked the Pakistan side, handing West Indies a chance to win the match even before the lunch time. Salman Agha and experienced Mohammad Rizwan though are looking to form a partnership to win the match for their side. 

27 Jan, 10:11 (IST)

Out! Another wicket down with no addition to the score. The West Indies side got off to a flying start on day three of the Test as both 'over-night' batters are back in the pavilion early. This was on a length and doesn't spin for a change. Kashif waited on the backfoot for the spin but the ball just slides in with the arm. The batter is then late on the defence as the ball grazes the pads and whips the top of off.  Kasif Ali b Jomel Warrican 1 (12)

27 Jan, 10:07 (IST)

Out! Wicket in the first over, just what West Indies was hoping for.  A superb off-spinner, starts slightly pitched on the middle and then turns away.  Saud Shakeel tempted to close the bat face and tuck it leg side but the ball hit the leading edge due to the turn and went straight to first slip.  Big wicket for the visitors as they close on a famous victory. Saud Shakeel c Kavem Hodge b Kevin Sinclair 13 (30)

27 Jan, 10:00 (IST)

Welcome to the live score updates and commentary for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 3, a day that could be the final day of the match and series with visitors requiring just six wickets and hosts aiming to add 178 runs to their current total to win the match. Saud Shakeel and Kasif Ali will start the proceedings for Pakistan. Stay tuned for live scores and updates of Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 3.  

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates:  The second Test of the ongoing PAK vs WI Test Series 2025 started on January 25, with the opening day concluded with 20 wickets. Visitors West Indies earned a slender nine-run lead and continued to push for a win with a strong Day 2 performance. The side nearly matched it’s first innings score despite losing wickets early on and managed to put pressure on the hosts by dismissing the top four batters. Pakistan are currently leading the two-Test series, 1-0, and will hope to complete a white-wash winning their second back-to-back series with such a margin. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Pakistan Stalwart Throws His Wicket Away to Kevin Sinclair During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

The Test series witnessed bowlers rule the roost, Pakistan won the first Test behind their spin duo while West Indies is also aiming for the similar performance from their bowlers. West Indies survived humiliation in the first innings after the tail enders put up a fight and helped the side cross the 150-run mark. The story continues in the second inning also as captain Brathwaite got support late in the innings and put up a challenging total in front of the hosts.

Pakistan in reply stumbled early, but Babar Azam and Kamran Ghulam stitched important partnership to keep the side in the hunt. Even though both set batters are out, Pakistan will fancy its chances on third day and aim for a clean sweep. Check out Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test live score updates below. PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Spinners Put West Indies on Top As Pakistan Crumble to 76/4 at Stumps on Day 2.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach.