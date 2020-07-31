Suresh Raina on Thursday completed 15 glorious years in international cricket and on this occasion, his wife Priyanka took to social media and posted a heartfelt note for her hubby. Along with the note on a black background with white font, Priyanka also posted a snap of herself with hubby Suresh and posted the same on social media. The tweet read, “We love you @ImRaina & are super proud of everything you have done. Love, Rio, Gracia & Priyanka #15yearsofraina.” Even the Internet was buzzing with stats and pictures of the Chennai Super Kings player. Suresh Raina, Wife Priyanka Announce Arrival of Baby Boy, Name Their Son ‘Rio’ (See Post).

Priyanka joined the bandwagon and wrote that the world had seen his rewards and brighter moments where the cricketer shone like a diamond, but she has been a witness to his hard work. In the note, she further wrote on how the CSK player acknowledged the blessings and good wishes he had got from the supporters and fans. She further explained that the left-hander has worked tirelessly to stand up to the expectations of the people. Even Raina responded by posting a comment and thanked his family for the same. You can check out the full note below:

Suresh Raina will be next seen in action for the 13 edition of the Indian Premier League wherein he will be donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings. The IPL 2020 is all set to begin on September 19, 2020, in UAE.

