Suresh Raina on Thursday completed 15 glorious years in international cricket and on this occasion, his wife Priyanka took to social media and posted a heartfelt note for her hubby. Along with the note on a black background with white font, Priyanka also posted a snap of herself with hubby Suresh and posted the same on social media. The tweet read, “We love you @ImRaina & are super proud of everything you have done. Love, Rio, Gracia & Priyanka #15yearsofraina.” Even the Internet was buzzing with stats and pictures of the Chennai Super Kings player. Suresh Raina, Wife Priyanka Announce Arrival of Baby Boy, Name Their Son ‘Rio’ (See Post).
Priyanka joined the bandwagon and wrote that the world had seen his rewards and brighter moments where the cricketer shone like a diamond, but she has been a witness to his hard work. In the note, she further wrote on how the CSK player acknowledged the blessings and good wishes he had got from the supporters and fans. She further explained that the left-hander has worked tirelessly to stand up to the expectations of the people. Even Raina responded by posting a comment and thanked his family for the same. You can check out the full note below:
View this post on Instagram
Fifteen years since you played your first ODI! 15 years of success, ups & downs, hard work & a lot more. World has seen your passion, dedication & the rewards you got in return. I have seen your hardships, madness, sleepless nights & your reluctance to settle down with any non sense thrown at you. I have seen the amount of hard work you have put in & how true you have always been to yourself when it came to giving back to your game, people who supported you & everyone who wished best for you during this journey. You always acknowledged how blessed you are to receive the love & faith people have shown in you. And you worked tirelessly to stand upto their expectations & deliver your best. We all know It’s a world where you can’t be perfect all the time, yet there was no tolerance or constructive approach shown towards even the smallest lacking you may have shown, despite all your contribution, records & achievements! what I truly appreciate is your resilience & the ease with which you always kept your cool to deal with any criticism or unfair treatment. I have always been proud of you & will always be. You achieved incredible heights but you deserved much more & you still do. You are a gem person with a golden heart who is always willing to give wholeheartedly. Stay the way you are! keep shining, keep growing & keep giving your best unconditionally & rest will follow! We love you @sureshraina3 & are super proud of everything you have done. Love, Rio, Gracia & Priyanka #15yearsofraina
Suresh Raina's response:
Suresh Raina will be next seen in action for the 13 edition of the Indian Premier League wherein he will be donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings. The IPL 2020 is all set to begin on September 19, 2020, in UAE.
