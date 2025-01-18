Rinku Singh came up with a heartwarming gesture as he was seen distributing money to waiters at an event. The video which has gone viral on social media showing the India national cricket team and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star handing out notes, mostly what seemed to be Rs 500 notes to waiters and chefs who had lined up at the venue. Rinku Singh was selected in India's squad for the T20Is against England and he will look to make a mark in the IND vs ENG five-match T20I series 2025. The big-hitter was earlier retained by KKR for a sum of Rs 13 crore before the IPL 2025 auction. Indian Cricket Team Star Rinku Singh Gets Engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj? Here’s What We Know.

Rinku Singh Hands Out Money to Waiters

They say when God blesses you big, don’t forget to stay kind—and Rinku Singh might just be the poster boy for that quote! - Great gesture by Rinku Singh. 👏 pic.twitter.com/kmzAAhR2IE — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)