Rishabh Pant Has Got Too Much Talent to Know What to Do With it, Says Former Australian Spinner Brad Hogg

Rishabh Pant (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rishabh Pant is one of those crickets who has always divided opinions as some consider him to be the successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni while others believe that he is far from that. Speaking of the young wicket keeper’s current situation, the 22-year-old has lost his starting spot in the team as KL Rahul has been trusted with behind the stump duties. However, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that Pant is one of the most talented players in the world but lacks the mindset. Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes: Brad Hogg Gives His Opinion on the 'Better All-Rounder Debate'.

Brad Hogg recently had a Q&A session on his official twitter account and when asked to give his opinion about Indian keeper Rishabh Pant he stated that the 22-year-old is a great entertainer. ‘Definitely, I turn on my television when @RishabhPant17 comes to the crease, the entertainer. His issue is he has got to much talent to know what to do with. He could do with a mind coach, a lot of great sportsmen use them. It is all in the mind for him.’ The 49-year-old said. Have Asked Rishabh Pant to Try a Few things While Keeping, Says Wriddhiman Saha.

See Brad Hogg's Tweet

Definitely, I turn on my television when @RishabhPant17 comes to the crease, the entertainer. His issue is he has got to much talent to know what to do with. He could do with a mind coach, a lot of great sportsmen use them. It is all in the mind for him. #Hoggytime https://t.co/XmM6jCcGC3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 25, 2020

As of late Pant has regularly found himself out of the national team’s starting XI and has been under immense criticism due to inconsistent performances. And this has been the complaint of many when it comes to the Delhi Capitals player, the talent is there for all to see but the thing that he lacks is reliability.

Earlier former Australian Brad Haddin had advised the young keeper to ‘be himself’ rather than copying someone else. Haddin thinks that expectations to be the next MS Dhoni has weighed the youngster down but the best he can do is create his own identity.