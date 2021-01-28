Rishabh Pant has been a hot property in cricket world lately after guiding India to a historic 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia. The wicket-keeper batsman was phenomenal throughout the series where he scored 274 runs in three Tests with the help of two half-centuries. While fans can’t wait to see Pant back in action, the southpaw deals with some off-field issues. Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old recently revealed that his family members have been forcing him to buy a new home ever since his return from Australia. Although he put up Gurgaon as his primary preference, he asked for suggestions from netizens before purchasing a new property. Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin in Contention for New ICC Player of Month Awards for January.

“Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao,” Pant tweeted which roughly translates to: “Ever since I came from Australia, the family members have been forcing me to buy a new house. Will Gurgaon be right? If you have any other option, then tell me.” The comment section got flooded in no time as fans, and property experts came up with suggestions. India vs England 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

Here's Rishabh Pant's Tweet!!

Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Pant will next take the field on February 5 in Chennai for the first Test of the four-match series against England. Team India must be on cloud nine after thrashing Australia and would take the field as favourites. On the other hand, the Three Lions are coming off a 2-0 triumph over Sri Lanka and would like to upset Virat Kohli’s men as well. Notably, the first Test match will mark the return of international cricket in India after the COVID-19 halt.

