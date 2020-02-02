Rohit Sharma Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket During IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020, Joins the List of Elite Crickets like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni & Others

Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rohit Sharma completed 14,000 international runs today when he got past the 31 run mark in the ongoing match between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With this, he joined the elite list of players like MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammed Azharuddin and a few others. He became the eighth Indian player to achieve the feat. Virat Kohli has been rested for the fifth T20I and the Hitman is handling the reins of the team. India has already won the five-match T20I series by 4-0 and will be surely aiming for a clean sweep today. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. After the early departure of Sanju Samson, the Hitman stabilised the innings with KL Rahul and the two jointly contributed with 88 runs to the side. However, KL Rahul missed out on his half-century by five runs. Hamish Bernett who got KL Rahul's wicket. It was As of now we India has lost a couple of wickets and Rohit Sharma is batting alongside Shreyas Iyer. Sharma brought up his half-century in a stylish manner with four when Tim Southee was handling the bowling duties for the hosts.

Talking about the record, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag had amassed 17,253 runs in his career. Whereas wicket-keeper MS Dhoni scored 17,266 runs. Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has 18,575 runs in his kitty. Whereas, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has 21,777 runs. Rahul Dravid in his career scored 24,208 runs. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has amassed 34,357 runs in his career.