Cricket fans can’t keep calm ahead of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final as social media is flooded with exciting messages. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the two teams locking horns in the summit clash and must leave no stones unturned to clinch the prestigious trophy. Rohit Sharma’s MI – who are also the defending champions – are aiming to clinch their fifth IPL title. On the other hand, the trophy is still elusive for the Shreyas Iyer-led DC, and they must put their best foot forward to get the favourable result in the all-important encounter. Meanwhile, netizens are nothing but excited ahead of the clash with #IPLFinal becoming one of the top trends on Twitter. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know.

Mumbai Indians’ confidence must be on seventh heaven as their performance in this season has been nothing less than staggering. From veterans like Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard to youngsters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan; every batsman has runs under their belt. At the same time, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have breathed with the ball. They, in fact, have defeated DC as many as three times earlier in the season and will not mind replicating their heroics. Here’s How Mumbai Indians Made It to Summit Clash.

Speaking of DC, they were sensational in the initial half of the season – winning seven of their first nine games. However, they then lost the plot out of nowhere and suffered four straight defeats. Delhi still, somehow, managed to finish the group stage at the second position but faced another humiliating 57-run loss against MI in Qualifier 1. Nevertheless, they were clinical against Sunrisers Hyderabad – registering a 17-run win Qualifier 2 – and made way to the finals. In-form batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis will have the onus to put runs on board while Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will handle mantle with the ball. As both sides gear up for the ultimate game, let’s look at how fans expressed their excitement. Here’s How Delhi Capitals Made It to Summit Clash.

Prediction For MI's Win!!

The RCB Effect!!

Wasim Jaffer Keeping His Meme Game Strong!!

Battle Of Coaches!!

Final is more important for these three persons, Stoinis waala thoda majakia hai 🤓🤭#MIvDC #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/7sk2WexXVq — silly boy 😇😇 (@Modiphobia1) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma Fit Again!!

Let's leave all the negative things and move towards positivity. Rohit is fit now that's enough for us. Tomorrow is a very special day for us, tomorrow Rohit is going to play 200th #IPLfinal I am sure tomorrow Rohit will bring home the trophy.🤞💙 JAI MUMBAI INDIANS#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/vRE9zMVSh6 — Dr Vishal Ashok (@Thevishalashok) November 10, 2020

Hitman's Gigantic Strikes!!

Match Day!!

Trophy Awaiting For MI!!

More Aspects Other Than Cricket!!

It's Indians vs Capitals Financial Capital vs National Capital Blue+Gold vs Blue+Red Defending champion vs New Comers Hitman vs Magician Ambani vs JSW+GMR Sky vs Gabbar No1 vs No2 It's#MumbaiIndians vs #DelhiCapitals #MIvsDC #IPLfinal #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/U5k4Rws7Ih — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 (@its_DRP) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, MI will indeed take the field as firm favourites. They have ticked all the boxes and will be backing themselves for retaining their title. Notably, Mumbai have defeated Delhi thrice in this season. Hence, they’ll look to extend their winning streak while DC have to put their best foot forward to upset the reigning champions.

IPL 2020 was the greatest ever season in Indian Premier League history due to multiple reasons. It marked the return of Indian cricket stars on the field after a long coronavirus-induced halt. To add on that, players had to follow several safety instructions and norms amid the global pandemic. All these factors, however, didn’t affect the quality of cricket as majority of games went right down to the wire. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified to the playoffs with seven wins in the group stages while Rajasthan Royals finished last in the team standings with six wins. This stat is enough to highlight the magnificent contest in the tournament.

