Rohit Sharma Shares Cute Family Pic With Wife Ritika and Daughter Samaira, Says ‘Missing Travelling With These Two’

Rohit Sharma With Wife Ritika and Daughter Samaira (Photo Credits: Instagram/Rohit Sharma)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a halt to the sporting world as several competitions have been either cancelled or suspended. People have been advised to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. And several sports stars are taking advantage of this opportunity to get some well-deserved rest and spend some quality time with their family. But Rohit Sharma seems to be bored with the lockdown as he misses travelling around the world with his family. Gautam Gambhir Picks Rohit Sharma As the Best Captain in IPL History, Says ‘He May Finish at 6–7 Titles Under His Belt’.

India’s limited over’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma shared an adorable picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira on his official Instagram account. 'Missing travelling with these two #MajorMissing' the 32-year-old captioned his post. Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out at Wisden for Excluding Rohit Sharma From Its List of Top Five Cricketers of 2019.

See Post

View this post on Instagram Missing travelling with these two #MajorMissing A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Apr 20, 2020 at 10:14pm PDT

Rohit Sharma is currently in quarantine with his family as the nationwide lockdown in India was extended till May 3 due to a steep increase in the positive cases of coronavirus.

Sharma would have been a part of the Mumbai Indians camp, leading the team in IPL 2020 but the competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The cash-rich league was scheduled to start on April 15 but BCCI recently announced that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been suspended until further notice.

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricketer was last seen on the field during the T20I games against New Zealand which the Men in Blue won. But after suffering a shoulder injury the 32-year-old did not partake in the team's whitewash in ODI and Test series.