South Africa would be aiming at getting closer to a semifinal spot when they face Bangladesh in a Group 1 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage competition on Tuesday, November 2. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and has a start time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bangladesh have been dealt a body blow with the ruling out of injured Shakib Al Hasan, who was by far, their best performer in the competition. This adds to the woe of having lost all three of their matches so far in the tournament and they would need the experience of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah to steer them to their first win in this T20 World Cup. South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of SA vs BAN, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST

South Africa meanwhile would be confident heading into this clash as a win, by a good margin would keep them in pole position to qualify for the semifinals. They are currently placed second on the points table and are favourites to win this match. SA vs BAN Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Tabraiz Shamsi

The spinner has been one of South Africa's best performers. His figures of 3/17 won them the match against Sri Lanka and on a slow track in Abu Dhabi, he is once again expected to play a crucial role. He would be a good choice for the captain's slot of your SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Teams.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of Bangladesh's most experienced players and he would be the one to fall back on, now that Shakib has been ruled out of the competition. He showed signs of form in a half-century against Sri Lanka but he has to justify his position as one of the seasoned performers in this Bangladesh team.

SA vs BAN Likely Playing XI

South Africa Likely Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh Likely Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed

