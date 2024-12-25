After the conclusion of the white-ball series, the South Africa national cricket team will host the Pakistan national cricket team for a two-match Test series. The opening Test between the host South Africa and Pakistan will be hosted at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The much-awaited Test will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 26. The SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 will be a Boxing Day Test match. Earlier, the Proteas secured a comfortable 2-0 win in the three-match T20I series. The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan stunned the host as they whitewashed (3-0) in the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the first Test of the two-match series between the Proteas and Pakistan in Centurion. Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen Engage in On-Field Argument During SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

For the host, Temba Bavuma will lead the full-fledged squad against the Pakistan national cricket team during the two-match Test series. After missing the last two ODIs due to an acute groin strain, veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj has been included in the squad for the crucial Test series. If South Africa secured a victory in either of the two tests at home, they book their spot at the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final at Lord's. For visitors, Babar Azam and Naseem Shah have been brought back into the Pakistan Test side. Shan Masood will continue to lead his side. Pakistan are already out of contention for reaching the grand finale of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Why Are South Africa Players Wearing Pink Jerseys Against Pakistan in 3rd ODI 2024? Know Reason.

SA vs PAK 1st Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Batters: Temba Bavuma (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Aiden Markram (SA)

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (SA), Agha Salman (PAK), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Kamran Ghulam (PAK)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (SA), Naseem Shah (PAK), Kwena Maphaka (SA)

SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kagiso Rabada (c), Babar Azam (vc)

SA vs PAK 1st Test Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Temba Bavuma (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Aiden Markram (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Agha Salman (PAK), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Kamran Ghulam (PAK), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Naseem Shah (PAK), Kwena Maphaka (SA)

