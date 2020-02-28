SA vs THA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match Result: Lizelle Leem Ton Shows Way as South Africa Thrash Thailand

South Africa's batsman Lizelle lee. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Canberra, February 28: Lizelle Lee was at her brutal best as her century saw South Africa to a tournament record total and a 113-run win over Thailand at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Friday.

Lee took the Thai attack apart with the T20 World Cup's fifth ton and 88 of her 101 runs came from boundaries as the Proteas posted 195 for three, the highest team total in the tournament's history. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: More Than 50,000 Tickets Sold for Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With Sornarrin Tippoch's debutants slipping to 82 all out, South Africa strengthened their grip on Group B as they face Pakistan on Sunday with the semi-finals in sight.

Thailand have a knack of nabbing early wickets and were gifted one when Dane van Niekerk (2) patted Ratanporn Padunglerd's full toss to mid-on.

Lee, tenth in the ICC T20I batting rankings, dominated the scoring and slog-swept Onnicha Kamchomphu for a 75-metre six. Thailand used seven different bowlers inside nine overs but none could withstand Lee's assault and she reached 50 from 35 balls with a straight six.

Sune Luus, featuring in her fourth Women's T20 World Cup aged 24, batted on the undercard but still swung Chanida Sutthiruang's full toss for six over fine leg.

Lee came in without a half-century in nine international innings but glided towards a century in 59 balls, showing her touch with a late cut for four before bringing up a ton fittingly with a four.

No sooner had she raised her bat to salute a jubilant South Africa dugout than she chipped a catch back to Suleeporn Laomi to end the partnership on 131. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag All Praise for 'Rockstar' Shafali Verma.

Brief Scores: South Africa 195/3 (Lizelle Lee 101, Sune Luus 61 not out; Ratanporn Padunglerd 1/19); Thailand 82 all out (Onnicha Kamchomphu 26; Shabnim Ismail 3/8, Sune Luus 3/15).