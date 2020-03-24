Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya on His Birthday, Urges him to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Krunal Pandya and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is Krunal Pandya’s birthday today and the Indian all-rounder turns 29 today. Amid the quarantine due to coronavirus scare, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder had a silent birthday celebration. Needless to say that the cricketing fraternity took to social media and wished the Indian all-rounder. Even Sachin Tendulkar joined the bandwagon and posted a tweet. In the tweet, the Master Blaster urged him to stay at home amid the coronavirus scare. Krunal Pandya is currently looking forward to sealing his berth in the Indian team. Hardik and Krunal Pandya Buy New Orange Lamborghini Car! View Pics & Video of Their Hot Toy.

As of now, Pandya is looking forward to playing for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League 2020 which will start from April 15, 2020. The cash-rich league was supposed to start from Match 29, 20202. However, the start of the IPL 13 is still under a cloud with the increasing number of cases of coronavirus. Many celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag have given a number of instructions to the fans of not only staying at home but also urged them to follow the guidelines laid down by the World Health Organizations.

Check out the tweet below:

Many happy returns of the day, Krunal! Keep a One Bat distance from everyone and stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/4epbeXuOd9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the BCCI today cancelled a conference call with the Indian Premier League Governing Council. With India's lockdown extended by 21 days more, there is still a doubt over IPL 2020. Even the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that he still does not have an answer for the certainty of the IPL 13.