The swag, the style and the celebrations--Shikhar Dhawan will always hold a very special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans. The left-hander was known for his explosive starts and over the years, had become a crucial part of the India national cricket team across formats, leading the country to several memorable victories. Born in Delhi on December 5, 1985, Shikhar Dhawan carved out for himself a career that is full of some exciting moments, trophies and lots of runs. His fearlessness on the field coupled with aggressive batting earned him the nickname 'Gabbar'. Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan! Fans Wish Ex-Indian Cricket Team Star As He Turns 39.

Earlier in 2024, Shikhar Dhawan bid adieu to all international cricket as well as domestic cricket, ending what has been a special career. Shikhar Dhawan, as many might already know is known as Mr ICC for his prolific run-scoring abilities in ICC tournaments. As a matter of fact, he was India's top-scorer in the 2013 Champions Trophy as well as the 2015 ODI World Cup. In this article, we shall take a look at six records among others that the former Indian cricket still holds. Why Was Shikhar Dhawan Called Mr ICC? Know Reason Behind Ex-Indian Batter's Iconic Title.

Six Records Held by Shikhar Dhawan

Highest Score by an Indian on Test Debut: Shikhar Dhawan made an explosive start to his Test career when he came out to bat against Australia in Mohali in 2013. The southpaw smashed 187 runs off 174 deliveries with 33 fours and two sixes. His 187 is still the highest score by an Indian on Test debut.

Fastest Century by a Batsman on Test Debut: Shikhar Dhawan also holds the record of hitting the fastest century on Test debut. The left-hander had taken 85 deliveries to get to the three-figure mark in his first Test appearance for the India national cricket team, which still has not been broken yet.

Most Runs By an Indian in Champions Trophy: As mentioned above, there's a reason why Shikhar Dhawan was also fondly called 'Mr ICC'. The left-hander holds the record of scoring the most number of runs by an Indian in the ICC Champions Trophy (701). As a matter of fact, he sits third on the list of most runs in ICC Champions Trophy history after Chris Gayle (791) and Mahela Jayawardene (742).

Most Runs by an Indian in a Single U19 World Cup Edition: Shikhar Dhawan was a special cricketer at the junior level as well. He holds the record of scoring the most runs by an Indian in a single edition of the U19 World Cup when he hit a total of 505 runs in the 2003/04 U19 World Cup in Bangladesh. Shikhar Dhawan held the record of most runs scored by any batsman in a single U19 World Cup edition till 2022 before it was broken by South Africa's Dewald Brevis.

First Player to Hit Back-to-Back Centuries in the IPL: Shikhar Dhawan had scripted the record of becoming the first batsman in IPL history to hit two back-to-back centuries. In IPL 2020 when he played for Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan had scored a century against Chennai Super Kings and followed it up with another three-figure score against Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) in the next match.

Most Fours in the IPL: Shikhar Dhawan holds the unique record of hitting the most number of fours in IPL history. The left-hander, who has played for five teams in the IPL--Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and now defunct Deccan Chargers, has hit a total of 768 fours in 222 matches, the most by a player. Virat Kohli is second with 705 fours in 252 games.

Shikhar Dhawan has been featuring for several leagues after his retirement and has also made his presence felt in the Nepal Premier League 2024. Representing Karnali Yaks, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 72-run knock off 51 deliveries in his second appearance.

