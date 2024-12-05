Shikhar Dhawan, one of the best-ever servants of Indian cricket in the last decade, has turned 39 today. And fans have shared wishes for him on social media. The left-hander, who was born in on December 5, 1985 in Delhi, was known for his explosive batting at the top of the order and also for his prowess in ICC tournaments for India, which had famously earned him the nickname 'Mr. ICC.' Shikhar Dhawan made his debut for India in ODI in 2010 and made instant impact on his Test debut which came three years later in 2021 against Australia where he slammed a stylish 187. Shikhar Dhawan had played a major role in India winning the 2013 Champions Trophy and was named Player of the Tournament as well. Shikhar Dhawan Greeted With Loud 'Gabbar' Chants From Fans As Ex-India Cricketer Attends Nepal Premier League 2024 Opener in Kirtipur, Video Goes Viral.

Happy Birthday, Shikhar Dhawan! 💙 🏏 Highest Batting Avg in ICC ODI Tournaments (65.15) 🏏 Most runs on Test debut for India (187) 🏏 Only Indian to score a century before lunch on Day 1 of a Test 🏏 Top scorer in 2 CT (2013 & 2017) 🏏 1st to hit consecutive IPL 100 pic.twitter.com/m5RPQtdZD8 — Mark. 🇮🇳 (@im_markanday) December 4, 2024

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SHIKHAR DHAWAN !!! Wishing a very happy birthday to one of India's greatest white-ball cricketers, @SDhawan25. - Debut Test century in just 85 balls against Australia. - India's highest run-scorer in 4 multi-nation 50-over tournaments. - Over 10,000… pic.twitter.com/5BiK5STFwX — Akshay Tadvi 🇮🇳 (@AkshayTadvi28) December 4, 2024

Shikhar Dhawan is a cricketer whom I’ll never be able to hate - so humble, with such acceptance, & always a pure smile on his face. Happy Birthday, Shikhi paaji @SDhawan25 I am grateful to have watched you bat throughout my childhood. You are truly the gentleman of ICT ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6JSUxFhrmI — Kartik Sehgal (@kartik_vlsi) December 4, 2024

Happy Birthday MR. ICC Shikhar Dhawan. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/XRMhsYWN07 — TEJASH 🚩 (@LoyleRohitFan) December 4, 2024

Happy birthday,Shikhar Dhawan 🩵 always smiling & even though he faced huge battles in past,on & off the field he never complained or made a scene ! not just a great cricketer but one of the best people ✨️wishing our GABBAR lots of happiness on his special day!#ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/ldjoTSMWiy — RishabhFAN17 (@rishabh_fan17) December 4, 2024

