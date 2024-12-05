Shikhar Dhawan, one of the best-ever servants of Indian cricket in the last decade, has turned 39 today. And fans have shared wishes for him on social media. The left-hander, who was born in on December 5, 1985 in Delhi, was known for his explosive batting at the top of the order and also for his prowess in ICC tournaments for India, which had famously earned him the nickname 'Mr. ICC.' Shikhar Dhawan made his debut for India in ODI in 2010 and made instant impact on his Test debut which came three years later in 2021 against Australia where he slammed a stylish 187. Shikhar Dhawan had played a major role in India winning the 2013 Champions Trophy and was named Player of the Tournament as well. Shikhar Dhawan Greeted With Loud 'Gabbar' Chants From Fans As Ex-India Cricketer Attends Nepal Premier League 2024 Opener in Kirtipur, Video Goes Viral.

Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan!

'Wishing Gabbar Shikhar Dhawan Happy Birthday'

Fan's Birthday Wish for Shikhar Dhawan

'A Cricketer Whom I'll Never Be Able to Hate'

'Happy Birthday Mr ICC'

Special Wishes for Gabbar on His Special Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)