Shikhar Dhawan Pays Tribute to Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shaheed Diwas (Martyr Day) is observed in India every year on March 23 to mark the occasion when freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged to death by the British government in 1931. The year 2020 marks the 89th death anniversary of the three Indian Bravehearts and various celebrities from the country have paid their tributes to them. One of the stars to show their respects towards the freedom fighters in Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar Dhawan Urges Fans to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic in His Own Unique Style (Watch Video).

The explosive Indian opener took to social media as he paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on Martyr day. ‘Remembering our heroes, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev who sacrificed their lives for our country. The stories of their courage and inspiration will always live on forever.. #ShaheedDiwas’ Dhawan captioned his post. Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Playing Blind Pillow Fight With Family While on Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video).

The Indian cricketer has not played for the national team since suffering an injury in mid-January and has missed the T20I, ODI and Test series against New Zealand. The left-handed batsman is expected to return back onto the field in the upcoming edition go the IPL, which is postponed until April 15 due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic.

But as per recent reports, the cash-rich T20 league might be postponed till the end of the year or cancelled if the virus is not contained in the country. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a huge impact in India as there has been a significant surge in the number of cases with more than 400 people testing positive.