India pulled off a great escape in the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as a brilliant partnership between Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin helped India to avoid defeat and fall behind in the series. However, the game saw several Indian players pick up injuries, leaving them short of experienced players for the final game and Wasim Jaffer had a hilarious take on that matter. Wasim Jaffer Posts Hilarious Meme as a Response to Tim Paine’s Sledging With Ravichandran Ashwin During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021.

Shubhman Gill, who recently made his debut for the national team in Tests, shared a picture with Navdeep Saini and Rishabh Pant after the Pink Test and asked fans to guess the conversation they were having. ‘The Pink test, Can anyone guess what the conversation is about in the second picture’ the youngster captioned his post. Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Wasim Jaffer and Other Former Indian Cricketers React After Indian Players Face Racial Abuse.

See Post

The Pink test💖 Can anyone guess what the conversation is about in the second picture 🤪 pic.twitter.com/jkHHB1hHye — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) January 12, 2021

Wasim Jaffer, who has recently become famous on social media for his funny memes, had a hilarious answer. Talking about team India’s injury problems, the KXIP coach shared a funny meme from Indian movie Hera Pheri that had the words ‘tere pass koi or players hai?’ (Do you have any other players) written on it.

Wasim Jaffer's Reply

Both teams will play the final game of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane and it is scheduled to start on January 15. The series is tied at 1-1 and the sides will be looking for a win. India can retain the Border Gavaskar trophy by avoiding defeat in the final game while Australia need a win to win the title back.

