Indian opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana pulled off a spectacular catch to get rid of English batter Nat Sciver during the third ODI between India and England in Worcester on Saturday. Sciver, in an attempt to clear the field, mistimed a shot in the leg-side and Mandhana ran to her left and pulled off a sensational running catch. The best part about the catch was that she didn't lose sight of the ball and dived full length to put an end to Sciver's innings at 49. Mithali Raj Guides India Women to 4-Wicket Win Over England Women in 3rd ODI 2021

India women were able to restrict their English counterparts to just 219 in a game reduced to 47 overs due to rain and Mithali Raj led the chase with an unbeaten knock 75 runs off 86 balls to avoid the whitewash and claim a consolation victory.

See her catch here:

Here's how netizens reacted to this stunning catch.

Former Australia women's cricketer Mel Jones praised the effort:

Smriti Mandhana showing her timing in field is just as good as her batting. A classic catch on the boundary to get the key wicket of Sciver. #EngvInd https://t.co/Vpf9GNTLAN — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) July 3, 2021

WV Raman, former coach of the Indian women's cricket team, said:

That's a stunner from @mandhana_smriti.. You little beauty Smriti..#INDWvENGW — WV Raman (@wvraman) July 3, 2021

Some called her Super MAN-DHANA:

This fan used a meme to 'appreciate' the catch:

No more watching men's cricket?

If this is the standard of women's cricket now, there's no need to watch men's games anymore. What a catch @mandhana_smriti#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/ky8gyQDwR2 — Subhransu Nayak (@imSubhransu) July 4, 2021

Full marks for the catch:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).