South Africa will eye redemption as they take on England in the second T20I of the three-match series. The Three Lions are 1-0 up in the series after winning the opening encounter by five wickets. Hence, a win in this game will seal the series for them while it’s a do-or-die encounter for Proteas. The high-stake match takes place at Boland Park in Paarl on November 29 (Sunday). Although Eoin Morgan are ahead in the series, they have many areas to work on. On the other hand, South Africa need to escape from their knack of tumbling out of nowhere. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SA vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020. SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Coming to the events of the first game, South Africa posted 179/6 while batting first in Cape Town. Veteran Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen shone with the bat for Proteas. Sam Curran was the pick of the England bowlers with three wickets. Chasing the massive total, England got off to a terrible start with Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan back in the hut without making much impact. However, Jonny Bairstow came to the side’s rescue and his quick-fire 84 guided visitors over the line. Ahead of the second game, let’s look at the live streaming details. Australian Test Squad Airlifted After New COVID-19 Cases in South Australia.

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs New Zealand match will be played on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be held at at Boland Park in Paarl and the game is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020 in India?

Fans in India can live telecast South Africa vs England 2nd T20I match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for SA vs ENG T20I series in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

South Africa vs England 1st 2nd 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Janneman Malan, Glenton Stuurman

