South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: South Africa will shift their focus on the fifty over format after defeating Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. The Proteas meet the Men in Green in Boland Park in Paarl with both the sides looking to gain some momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan will be under the stewardship of interim coach Aquib Javed and given their recent win over Australia away, the team will be confident of a strong showing here. South Africa are going in with a strong squad and the team has always done well playing in home condition. South Africa versus Pakistan will start at 5:30 PM IST. SA vs PAK ODI Series 2024 Trophy Unveiled! Mohammad Rizwan, Temba Bavuma Pose With Silverware Ahead of Three-Match Affair (See Video and Pics).

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen will lead the bowling effort for South Africa and the duo can make life difficult for the Pakistan top order. Keshav Maharaj has been the leading spinner for the side in this format for some time and should be picked. Aiden Markram and David Miller in the lower middle order add strength to the unit but their top order will have to step up and be counted.

Sufyan Muqeem is part of the Pakistan team and will be hoping to make his debut in this game. Babar Azam has divided fans’ opinion with his performances but given his experience, the former skipper has a important role to play. Mohammad Rizwan will be leading the team and the team will be hoping to continue their good run under him.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 1st ODI takes place at the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl. The action in SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 will begin from 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on December 17.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2024?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 live telecast is available on Sports18 TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 viewing option online, read below. SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024: South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks Reveals Tactic Behind His Blitzkrieg in Centurion Against Pakistan.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2024?

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2024 free live streaming online will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 streaming online absolutely free and will just have to register. Expect Pakistan to put up a good show here and secure a narrow win in this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).