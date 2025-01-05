South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: South Africa is in a strong position in the second and final Test against Pakistan. After posting a mammoth 615 in their first innings, South Africa had Pakistan in all sorts of trouble on day two. At stumps on day two, Pakistan were 64/3 with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batting on 31 and nine respectively. Meanwhile for SA vs PAK free live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can continue reading. Babar Azam Attempts to Sledge Marco Jansen As Star Batter Comes Face-to-Face With Proteas All-Rounder During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25.

Pakistan’s response to South Africa’s huge total began on a shaky note when Kagiso Rabada removed Shan Masood in the first over. The visitors, already without injured opener Saim Ayub, soon lost two more wickets- Kamran Ghulam and Saud Shakeel- and were left tottering at 20/3. Babar and Rizwan then held the fort for Pakistan and made sure no more wicket was lost.

Earlier in the day, Ryan Rickelton scored 259 as he was well supported by Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen who scored 100 and 62 respectively. Keshav Maharaj also made a valuable contribution of 40 runs lower down the order.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 2nd Test Day 3 will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, January 5. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test viewing options below. Ryan Rickelton Notches Up Maiden Double Century in Tests, Achieves Glorious Milestone During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 3?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024-25 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 3?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, will provide live streaming of the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 3. Fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free.

