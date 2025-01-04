South Africa national cricket team star opener Ryan Rickelton hammered his maiden double century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter achieved this huge milestone during the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 at the Newlands in Cape Town. The 28-year-old achieved his double-century in 266 deliveries during the hosts' first innings. Ryan Rickelton also became the fourth-fastest batter for his country to score a double century in terms of balls. The star opener also became the first South African cricketer to notch up a double century in Tests since 2016. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ryan Rickleton Hits His Maiden Double Century in Tests

Ryan Rickleton etches his name in the history books with a maiden Test double-hundred 💯💯 Soak it all up Ryan, this is your moment!#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/8YTrEXyjdG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 4, 2025

