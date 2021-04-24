Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their upcoming fixture in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 25). Both sides had contrasting campaigns this season which makes Rishabh Pant’s men firm favourites for this fixture. Finalist of the last season, DC are third in the team standings with three wins in four games. On the other hand, SRH are reeling at sixth place with just one win in four outings, and they would be raring to go up in the team standings. SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 20.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

With 231 runs in four games, Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-getter of IPL 2021, and the southpaw would like to extend his purple patch. Although the Chennai track hasn’t been best for batting this season, the DC star scored a crucial 45 at his venue in his previous outing, and SRH bowlers must beware of him. Hence, Dhawan is the ideal captain of your fantasy team.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

While SRH haven’t started the season on a thumping note, that isn’t the case for Rashid Khan. The SRH leg-spinner has been at his prime in IPL 2021 and can be a tremendous headache for DC batters as well. So far, Rashid has scalped five wickets in four games at an economy rate of just over five. Not to forget, the Afghanistan star can also earn you points with his batting exploits lower down the order.

SRH vs DC Likely Playing XI

SRH Likely Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

DC Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

