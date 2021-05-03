Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) play Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 31 of Indian Premier League 14. SRH vs MI match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kane Williamson-led SRH are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with only one win in seven matches while Mumbai Indians have won four of their opening seven matches and are sitting at fourth in the eight-team table. Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to halt their three-match losing run and get back to winning ways to keep their hopes of making the IPL playoffs alive while Mumbai Indians will want to break into the top three and also extend their two-match winning run. SRH vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 31.

Fans who play fantasy games, like Dream11, will want to pick the best fantasy-playing XI and the most in-form players for their teams. Picking the right fantasy XI earns fans exciting prizes and money. But picking only the right playing XI is not enough. It is also important to pick the right captain and vice-captain as a captain fetches 2x points and VC can fetch 1.5x points. Picking the right players for this fantasy XI can make all the difference in the fantasy XI. So here are the two best players, who can be made the captain and vice-captain of Dream11 fantasy teams for the SRH vs MI match. SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 31.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Kieron Pollard

The West Indies all-rounder was the difference-maker for Mumbai Indians in their win over Chennai Super Kings. With the ball, Pollard first picked 2/12 in two overs and then smashed an unbeaten 87 off 34 balls to help Mumbai Indians chase down 218 runs. He has been in great form in this IPL and has already some handy cameos. With the ball too, Pollard has been good and has delivered whenever called upon.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Kane Williamson

Williamson was made the SRH captain for the remainder of IPL 2021 after David Warner’s sacking. He has already scored a half-century and looked in great touch whenever he has come out to bat. Williamson disappointed with the bat in the defeat against Rajasthan Royals. but expect him to stand up to his responsibilities against the champions.

SRH vs MI Probable Playing XIs

SRH Likely Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

MI Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

