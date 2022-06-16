Sri Lanka were fairly unlucky to lose the opening game of their five-match ODI series at home to Australia, courtesy some fine hitting from Glenn Maxwell. A score of 300 on board is considered decent on Sri Lankan tracks but attacking all-rounders for the Aussies played brilliantly down the order to claim a two wicket win courtesy the DL method. But it is still early days in the series and Sri Lanka have certainly showed they are up for a fight. The home support has been excellent and the despite the troubles in the country, the fans have turned up in numbers in the stadium. SL v AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2022 in Kandy.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is pushing for his inclusion in the middle order for Sri Lanka with Wanindu Hasranga ruled out of the second ODI owing to a groin strain. The top three players for the hosts got the runs, and Kusal Mendis scored an unbeaten 86. Hasaranga will also be missed for his batting, considering he scored a 19-ball 37 in the previous match. In terms of bowling, economy rates were poor for all premium bowlers barring Dhananjaya de Silva and this needs to change.

Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis are ruled out for Australia owing to injuries and this adds to the problems for the team management. Jeffery Vandersay is a leg-spinning option that could be included in the starting eleven. David Warner got out for a duck in the last match and the veteran opener will look to get some runs under his belt.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2022?

The SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2022 takes place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 16, 2022 (Thursday). The SL vs AUS ODI match has a start time of 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2022?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 2nd ODI live telecast will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2022?

With Sony having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLIV. You can access SonyLIV’s website or mobile app for live streaming of SL vs AUS. Australia may have won the last game but Sri Lanka showed that they have the capability to beat their famed opponents.

