Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Join Roses Are Red Challenge on Twitter, Post Hilarious Replies (Watch Video)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Join Roses are Red Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Roses are Red Challenge has caught the internet and has become a fad now as the netizens are coming up with a hilarious line which rhyme with roses are red. It is the netizens who have started this trend amid lockdown and most of them are making their own versions of their poems. Most of them tickle your funny bone with the one-liners which have caught the attention of the Internet users. Now, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have joined the bandwagon and posted hilarious tweets as a reply to the hashtag. David Warner and Wife Candice Dance on Allu Arjun's Telugu Song 'Butta Bomma' (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the video of the TikTok video by David Warner and Candice dancing to Allu Arjun’s number 'Butta Bomma'. Even Allu Arjun was so impressed that he responded to the tweet. A few days ago this particular video went viral on social media. The caption of the video was far more hilarious which read, “#RosesAreRed this TikTok is stuck in our head.” Delhi Capitals also had a hilarious response where their strike bowler Lungi Ngidi was seen speaking in Hindi. Check out both the tweets below:

Delhi Capitals

Roses are red, #RoarMacha is our tune, We are missing the action too and can't wait to see you all soon 😭#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/AuxMZAGcQe — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from Home🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) May 9, 2020

The IPL 2020 has been called off this year due to an outbreak of the coronavirus. The tournament was about to start n March 29 but was pushed further due to April 15. But with the number of cases increasing in India, the lockdown has been extended and so the IPL 2020 has got pushed for an indefinite period of time.