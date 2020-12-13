Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades will face each other in match 6 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium on December 13, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams had contrasting starts to their BBL 20 season with the Renegades recording a win while the defending champions succumbed to a defeat. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades can scroll down below for more details. BBL 2020–21: Rashid Khan Takes Sensational Catch to Dismiss Colin Ingram During Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Clash.

Sydney Sixers will be unhappy with their performance in the opening game against Hobart Hurricanes and will be looking to improve on that. The defending champions got off to a great start but faltered in the end, eventually losing the game. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades were sensational with both bat and ball, as Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor and Shaun Marsh impressed.

When is Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on December 13, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Melbourne Renegades Squad: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Sam Harper(w), Rilee Rossouw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Benny Howell, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Tahir, Cameron Boyce, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Noor Ahmad, Mitchell Perry, Brody Couch

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Hayden Kerr, Mickey Edwards

