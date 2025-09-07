Ever since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their Test retirements, the world has been anticipating the return of both players in India's upcoming One-Day International assignment against Australia Down Under. However, with the three ODIs taking place in October, the BCCI is looking to provide both veteran players ample time in the middle to gain match practice. Reports doing the rounds suggest that Kohli and Sharma could be asked to participate in a three-match unofficial series involving India A and Australia A, starting later this month. BCCI Bank Balance Soars Up To INR 20,686 Crores From INR 6,059 Crores Between 2019 to 2024.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the BCCI are considering both players for the IND A vs AUS A unofficial ODIs, which will be played at Green Park in Kanpur between September 30 and October 5. Kohli and Sharma last played for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India won the ICC CT 2025 Final against New Zealand, thanks to a brilliant 76 off 83 balls from Rohit, after which both players have yet to feature for the Men in Blue on the international stage.

Meanwhile, the BCCI have named Shreyas Iyer as India A's captain for the upcoming two multi-day matches against visiting Australia A beginning from September 16.

Of late, both Kohli and Sharma have been in the news for their recent fitness tests conducted by the BCCI, which the latter took in London, while the former travelled to CoE in Bengaluru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).