In a big development, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been named in Delhi's probable squad for the upcoming matches in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. This comes amidst talks of the Indian cricket team seniors playing domestic cricket after their poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where Team India had to endure a 1-3 defeat. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) shared a press release mentioning their squad where the names of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Harshit Rana were included. However, it was mentioned that their inclusion in Delhi's final squad is subject to their availability. Delhi's next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match is against Saurashtra on January 23. DDCA President Rohan Jaitely Says if 'Fit and Available,' Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant Should Play for Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2024–25.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Included in Delhi's Probables for Ranji Trophy 2024-25

🚨 DELHI SQUAD FOR 2ND ROUND IN THIS RANJI TROPHY 2025 🚨 - Virat Kohli & Rishabh Pant in the Squad..!!!! pic.twitter.com/gMcWAUEWj5 — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)