Virat Kohli Asks Fans to Caption His Running Video, YouTube Star Bhuvan Bam Comes Up With a Hilarious One

Virat Kohli and Bhuvan Bam (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Instagram)

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been quite active on social media in recent times and is frequently posting photos and videos of his daily-life activities. Recently, the top-ranked ODI batsman took to his official Twitter account and shared an intriguing running video. In the slow-motion clip, Kohli can be seen running from a point while his frames are freeze in front of him. The veteran batsman also asked his fans to come up with interesting captions for his post and it’s needless to say, the comment section got filled in a jiffy. In fact, when YouTube star Bhuvan Bam across Kohli’s post, he used his brilliant sense of humour and made a funny comment. Virat Kohli to Become Greatest ODI Batsman, Steve Smith Has an Edge in Test Cricket: Aaron Finch.

“Corona capturing everyone who’re roaming outside without masks,” wrote the famous YouTuber while being at his hilarious best. Netizens were also impressed by Bhuvan’s creative mind as they also joined the fun with him. Meanwhile, have a look at Kohli’s post and Bhuvan’s comment.

Bhuvan Bam's Hilarious Comment on Virat Kohlis' Post:

Corona capturing everyone who’re roaming outside without masks.. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, in a recent list released by Forbes, the talismanic batsman is the only Indian and also the sole cricketer to be named in Top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes of 2020. With estimated total earning of $26 million, the 31-year old is at the 66th spot.

Talking about the resumption of cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to restart the training sessions of the national team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.