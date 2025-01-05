With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 done and dusted eyes are now on the future of veteran Indian players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who disappointed in the series. However, a PTI report suggests that Kohli, despite a poor showing in BGT, is 'in no mood' and is aiming to play in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 in Africa. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Here's What We Know So Far.

The 36-year-old had an unforgettable 2024, in which the batter just managed 600-odd runs and showcased issues against pacers and spinners equally. His footwork came into question on several occasions, and his shot selection was quizzed repeatedly. India's next Test series is a five-match series against England in June, which could decide Kohli's roadmap moving forward. Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Futures in India National Cricket Team After 1-3 Defeat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Says 'They'll Decide What Is Best for Indian Cricket'.

India's next Test series is a five-match series against England in June, which could decide Kohli's roadmap moving forward. A former selector stated that selection for both Sharma and Kohli based on IPL 2025 would be difficult and that the duo will have to prove themselves against red-ball in domestic cricket leading up to the England tour.

It will be interesting to see if either Kohli or Sharma will participate in the Ranji Trophy 2025 for Delhi or Mumbai, respectively which will conclude in February.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).