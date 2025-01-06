Following Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's dismal performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, calls have once again grown for senior India national cricket team players to play in Ranji Trophy to regain the red-ball form. Kohli in five Tests against Australia managed to score just 190 runs, which includes 100 at Perth. Interestingly, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) earlier had named Kohli in its probable squad for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. For some time now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been looking to include big-ticket players in the domestic set up and DDCA’s move of naming Kohli along with wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant in Delhi’s probable squad seemed to be a step in that direction. And now after poor performance in Australia, Kohli might feature in Ranji Trophy but with India vs England and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clashing around same time it will be interesting to see how he can. Will Virat Kohli Play in Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Know Possibility of Star India Batsman Making it to Delhi Playing XI.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season began on October 11 and first round matches end in the first week of February. The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place in the second and third week of February respectively. The final of the 2024-25 season will be held between February 26 to March 02. Meanwhile, you can have a look at Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy stats. 'Superstar Culture Bharat Ko Nahi Chahiye....' Irfan Pathan Urges Virat Kohli and Other India Batters to Play Domestic Cricket Following 3-1 Test Series Loss Against Australia in BGT 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy Stats

Season Matches Runs Average 100s 2006/07 6 257 36.71 0 2007/08 5 373 53.28 2 2008/09 4 174 34.80 0 2009/10 3 374 93.50 1 2010/11 4 339 56.50 2 2012/13 1 57 28.50 0 Overall Stats 23 1574 50.77 5

Kohli, who made his Ranji trophy debut in November 2006 against Tamil Nadu, did not play Ranji Trophy 2011/12 season while his last appearance in Ranji Trophy was in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh. The right-handed batsman scored 14 and 43 runs in first and second innings respectively. Interestingly, the last time Kohli was named in Delhi’s probable squad before this was for Ranji Trophy 2019/20.

